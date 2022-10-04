Funny radio jock carves niche with comedic videos

Ikhwezi FM presenter Simthande Myeza has turned into an internet sensation overnight, thanks to social media.
Hailing from Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, Myeza is popular on Tik Tok and Facebook for his comedic videos.
He is known as Maka Thangthini or Maka Tha.
He is famous for his interesting videos that tackle different social ills and sometimes turning dominant headlines into a funny comedy skit.
His alter-ego character, Maka Thangthini, represents a rural-based woman who wears an apron hoop skirt, a scarf around her neck, head wrap and complete the whole look with a red ochre (imbola) on her face.
Myeza, who hosts Hamba Nathi on Ikhwezi FM, one of the biggest community radio stations in KZN, further identifies flaws in African customs and traditions and delivers that with a lot of sarcasm and bitterness.
His videos feature him imitating village gossipers who talk about their neighbours' kids' failures and successes and everything that happens in a village.
The 25-year-old says in his videos, he is actually imitating his mother. He says since he was young, he has always been fascinated by how women speak, dramatising everything.
“As someone who was raised in a rural background, I have always liked how women share information and they are always in the know on what is happening to everyone in a village.
"I decided to imitate my mother because I find it funny the way she speaks. She also finds it funny that I imitate her. The cool thing is that she has been supportive to my newly found ambition.”
Myeza has been releasing videos since 2020. The one that launched him was one he made about the University of KwaZulu-Natal student who broke down during graduation because he could not afford a suit.
The student ended up getting a job just a few days after graduating.
Myeza’s video received over 20,000 likes and was shared a lot on social media.
“What was funny was that I received mixed reviews, with many people not getting the gist, saying I am bitter. They did not realise that it was comedy. I try to be light-hearted in my approach and not be serious, which others find funny.”
His biggest plan is to be a stand-up comedian. He further wants to try his luck in acting and has been going to auditions.
He landed a role in a Soweto TV film in 2019.
When he finished his Grade 12 in 2014, he went to study journalism at the Durban University of Technology, where he joined campus radio.
When he could not finish his diploma due to financial constraints, he joined Ikhwezi, a community radio station.
Funny radio jock carves niche with comedic videos
Village women skits crack up fans
