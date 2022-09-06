×

Entertainment

Persistence pays off as Mbatha wins Ukhozi FM contest

Rising broadcaster the winner of Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter search

06 September 2022 - 08:08

Londa Mbatha, who has been announced as the winner of Ukhozi FM's Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search competition, says her dream has finally come true.

Mbatha, 27, who was born and raised in Ekuvukeni in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, has been trying to get a job at the station for three years now and had sent countless demos without success...

