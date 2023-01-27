Joburg Water turns to technology, armed response to curb crime
Threat and risk assessment also conducted to identify risks and mitigations
Joburg Water (JW) has turned to technology to beef up security after 85 incidents of criminality at their sites.
In its annual integrated report for the 2021-2022 financial year, JW said the incidents were reported as of June 30 2022...
Joburg Water turns to technology, armed response to curb crime
Threat and risk assessment also conducted to identify risks and mitigations
Joburg Water (JW) has turned to technology to beef up security after 85 incidents of criminality at their sites.
In its annual integrated report for the 2021-2022 financial year, JW said the incidents were reported as of June 30 2022...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos