South Africa

Joburg Water turns to technology, armed response to curb crime

Threat and risk assessment also conducted to identify risks and mitigations

27 January 2023 - 07:56
Mpho Koka Journalist

Joburg Water (JW) has turned to technology to beef up security after 85 incidents of  criminality at their sites.

In its annual integrated report for the 2021-2022 financial year, JW said the incidents were reported as of June 30 2022...

