Entertainment

Amapiano, Soca single lauds Bra Hugh's legacy

The Meeting Place released on music icon's death anniversary

24 January 2023 - 07:44

In marking the 5th anniversary of the death of music legend Hugh Masekela, a single titled the Meeting Place has been released.

Masekela died on January 23 2018 after losing his battle to prostate cancer...

