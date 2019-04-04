Entertainment

Google doodle honours jazz great Hugh Masekela

By Odwa Mjo - 04 April 2019 - 09:37
The internet and the world are celebrating Hugh Masekela's birthday.
Image: Judith Burrows/Getty Images

On what would have been his 80th birthday, Google and music lovers are celebrating the life of Hugh Masekela.

Google placed the jazz icon as its doodle to celebrate his birthday on April 4. 

Masekela died on January 23 2018. The world-renowned trumpeter'sdeath shocked the globe. In 2017, he confirmed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. 

At the time of his death, Masekela was still making music. Rapper Ricky Rick revealed that the two were working on a project together at the time. 

Sal Masekela, the son of the jazz veteran, said that the family would be honoured to have streets and buildings named after his father. 

Fans took to social media to remember the music legend.

