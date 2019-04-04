Google doodle honours jazz great Hugh Masekela

Masekela died on January 23 2018. The world-renowned trumpeter'sdeath shocked the globe. In 2017, he confirmed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.



At the time of his death, Masekela was still making music. Rapper Ricky Rick revealed that the two were working on a project together at the time.



Sal Masekela, the son of the jazz veteran, said that the family would be honoured to have streets and buildings named after his father.



Fans took to social media to remember the music legend.