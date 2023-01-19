Nombona in good family space with husband Gumede

Zola Nombona has shared that when Focalistic said “Thapelo tšaka di land’ile” he was talking about her, explaining that things are aligning for her as she explores her other passions and is married to the love of her life Thomas Gumede.

Having managed to keep most of their personal news private, despite both being popular actors, Zola revealed that she was married to Thomas in a catch up interview on Kaya 95.

Answering the question, “How is married life?” from Kaya Breakfast host Dineo Ranaka, Zola said she was enjoying being married to Thomas.

“Yhu... it’s up and down chomi... It’s four seasons in a day,” she said giggling before adding, “It’s great, it's great. I absolutely love Thomas and he’s an amazing partner and an amazing dad.”

Zola said one of her biggest priorities was supporting his “always pregnant” husband, because Thomas has a hectic work schedule and the last thing she wants is for him not to have peace at home.

Thomas and Zola have been together for a couple of years and have a son together.