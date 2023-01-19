×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Nombona in good family space with husband Gumede

Marriage life is ‘great’, I love Thomas

19 January 2023 - 07:50
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Actress Zola Nombona shared her state of mind in an catch up interview on Kaya.
Actress Zola Nombona shared her state of mind in an catch up interview on Kaya.
Image: Instagram/Zola Nombona

Zola Nombona has shared that when Focalistic said “Thapelo tšaka di landile” he was talking about her, explaining that things are aligning for her as she explores her other passions and is married to the love of her life Thomas Gumede.

Having managed to keep most of their personal news private, despite both being popular actors, Zola revealed that she was married to Thomas in a catch up interview on Kaya 95.

Answering the question, “How is married life?” from Kaya Breakfast host Dineo Ranaka, Zola said she was enjoying being married to Thomas.

“Yhu... its up and down chomi... Its four seasons in a day,” she said giggling before adding, “Its great, it's great. I absolutely love Thomas and hes an amazing partner and an amazing dad.”

Zola said one of her biggest priorities was supporting his “always pregnant” husband, because Thomas has a hectic work schedule and the last thing she wants is for him not to have peace at home.

Thomas and Zola have been together for a couple of years and have a son together.

Talking about her growth as an artist and businesswoman, Zola said her mindset has changed.

“Things are different now. Im starting to see money differently. Im starting to see my capabilities differently, my impact... Id say for now what is sitting at the top of my mind is my Foschini collabo.”

The actress explained she had developed an expanded view of money and wealth creation, since she branched out into business and brand collaboration and became a mother.

Speaking about her motherhood journey, Zola told Sowetan sister publication TshisaLIVE she was content in this chapter of life, as an individual, partner to her beau, and mother to an adorable baby boy. 

“This new journey of getting into the 30s has been so exciting. Ive been so excited to get to this decade because I feel like this is a phase where God literally wiped my lenses and made me see my work,

“Looking back was so heartwarming and made me happy in my career, in my relationship, and me growing as a mother within my family space. It's been an amazing journey.” she said.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...