Nombona in good family space with husband Gumede
Marriage life is ‘great’, I love Thomas
Zola Nombona has shared that when Focalistic said “Thapelo tšaka di land’ile” he was talking about her, explaining that things are aligning for her as she explores her other passions and is married to the love of her life Thomas Gumede.
Having managed to keep most of their personal news private, despite both being popular actors, Zola revealed that she was married to Thomas in a catch up interview on Kaya 95.
Answering the question, “How is married life?” from Kaya Breakfast host Dineo Ranaka, Zola said she was enjoying being married to Thomas.
“Yhu... it’s up and down chomi... It’s four seasons in a day,” she said giggling before adding, “It’s great, it's great. I absolutely love Thomas and he’s an amazing partner and an amazing dad.”
Zola said one of her biggest priorities was supporting his “always pregnant” husband, because Thomas has a hectic work schedule and the last thing she wants is for him not to have peace at home.
Thomas and Zola have been together for a couple of years and have a son together.
Talking about her growth as an artist and businesswoman, Zola said her mindset has changed.
“Things are different now. I’m starting to see money differently. I’m starting to see my capabilities differently, my impact... I’d say for now what is sitting at the top of my mind is my Foschini collabo.”
The actress explained she had developed an expanded view of money and wealth creation, since she branched out into business and brand collaboration and became a mother.
Speaking about her motherhood journey, Zola told Sowetan sister publication TshisaLIVE she was content in this chapter of life, as an individual, partner to her beau, and mother to an adorable baby boy.
“This new journey of getting into the 30s has been so exciting. I’ve been so excited to get to this decade because I feel like this is a phase where God literally wiped my lenses and made me see my work,
“Looking back was so heartwarming and made me happy in my career, in my relationship, and me growing as a mother within my family space. It's been an amazing journey.” she said.