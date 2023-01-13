Sun shines brightly on Ntombee after a rough time

The Ngcobos have been on the spotlight for ages and for good reasons and that had to do with the leadership of the presenter’s father. Ihhashe Elimhlophe, whose real name is Bheki Ngcobo, has demonstrated unwavering leadership both in public and in the family's private lives as father and musician at the fore front of the growth of maskandi music in SA.
Linah Khama, the matriarch, is another well-known name in the local music industry. She started her career with Mthembu Queens where she met her hubby. After backing bands like Stimela, she pursued her solo career as Ebony while their children — Nkosinathi, Ntombee, Vusiwe and Jabulani — were introduced to the music and entertainment world at large at a young age as Amaponi band.
“The idea of a reality show began 15 years ago and we came up with a pitch and wrote proposals sending to different channels until we got a yes at Mzansi Magic. People can expect to see us being ourselves. A lot of people know that I have been through a lot but do not know what kind of a person I am outside the spotlight.”
“This is our reality and this is our life. There is nothing diluted or sugarcoated. We did not hire houses and cars to portray a different lifestyle that we don’t live. This is us and our story. There are people who have always wanted to know my parents’ secret behind their successful marriage. Their questions will be answered.”
Ngcobo-Mzolo says her family has continued to keep it together because of the strong values instilled by their parents.
“Our parents raised us with lots of love, respect and honesty. They taught us to value people especially our fans because they are our bosses. Naturally, we support one another and we all wish success for each and everyone of us. When I get an opportunity I always look for opportunities for my brothers and sister.”
Ngcobo-Mzolo is married to Sizwe Mzolo since 2009 and they have a daughter. Other shows she has hosted include Come Again and acted in a short film titled Baby Come Duze and in comedy titled Taxi Ride as a pregnant woman
As a singer, she last released an album in 2010, titled African Sexy.
Sun shines brightly on Ntombee after a rough time
Star to co-host new maskandi show Yash’ingoma
Image: Supplied
TV presenter, actor and singer Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo has been through a lot in life, losing two kids in the past seven years, but good things are finally happening for her.
The daughter of maskandi legend Ihhashi Elimhlophe and singer Linah “Ebony” Khama-Ngcobo lost her three-year-old daughter Linile last year in a car accident. In 2015, she lost her infant son to a rare heart condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. However, she has put all that behind her and started 2023 on a high note as the host of the brand new maskandi show called Yash’ingoma.
She will host the show with radio presenter Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe on Mzansi Magic, starting this Sunday on 5pm.
The new show comes after years with maskandi music fans subjected to repeats on Roots, a traditional music show on SABC 1 also on Sunday late afternoon.
According to producers of the show, Yash’ingoma will shine a spotlight on maskandi genre and will feature both young and veteran maskandi musicians and their collaborations with other artists in different genres.
“For the longest time maskandi artists have collaborated with other artists from other genres but the public has never paid attention [to that fact]. This show will also bust the myth that maskandi is for uneducated people living in rural areas.
“We hope that with this show we will take maskandi to another level,” said the producers.
Besides the music, the show will also celebrate fashion, lifestyle and history of African traditional music.
Image: Supplied
Born in 1987, Ngcobo-Mzolo is excited to work with one of the experienced people when it comes to African traditional music and the culture itself, Ngobe. Ngobe currently hosts Ukhozi FM's breakfast show and has previously hosted a maskandi show on the same station and Roots as well.
“I have known Tshatha for years but I have never worked with him. Working with a very knowledgeable person like him has been a blessing for me,” she said.
The bubbly TV personality also hosts Lekunutu on Moja Love. Speaks to Time Out as she moved between locations filming, she expressed her desire to shine brighter in her growing TV career.
“I have been through so much and I deserve all the happiness, which is something everyone deserves. I know everyone is going through hard times and we all deserve a break. I am grateful for the opportunity because it is not about being smart or better than other people, it is just God’s timing,” Ngcobo-Mzolo said.
“I thank people who have supported me even during the dark days. The support kept it going until now. I have realised that whatever you go through in life it is part of the journey.”
The energetic singer will also appear in the new reality show, Ofuze, which is about the life of her family. The show starts on January 19 on Mzansi Magic. Ofuze will follow the tight-knit Ngcobo family navigating their own unique challenges of life under the spotlight.
Image: Supplied
'My soul has been bruised in ways I never could have imagined' — Ntombee Mzolo
Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo counting down to her baby's arrival
