‘My soul has been bruised in ways I never could have imagined’ — Ntombee Mzolo

By Joy Mphande - 08 February 2022 - 06:43
Media personality Ntombee Mzolo on her courage to keep living her best life after losing loved ones.
Image: Instagram/ Ntombee Mzolo

Ntombee Ngcobo Mzolo is determined to not lose her spark, regardless of the hardships she's experienced.

After a lunch date event the media personality hosted for mothers who lost their children called Mothers of Angels, Ntombee took to her Instagram stories vowing to continue living the best possible life.

“My soul has been bruised in ways I never could have imagined but I still have every intention of living my best life for as long as I have breath. I'm still God's favourite child,” she wrote.

Ntombee Ngqobo Mzolo's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Ntombee Ngqobo Mzolo,

In September 2020, Ntombee revealed her three-year-old daughter passed away in a car accident.

“Heaven has gained another angel. God we trust you to get us through this,” she wrote when announcing the tragic news.

“I'll forever be grateful to God for blessing us with your beautiful soul even though it was for a little while.”

Though Ntombee admitted it hasn't been easy coping with her loss, she said she has grown intentional in making sure she focuses less on the pain and more on God.

“I choose not to focus on the pain but I will continue to focus on the Lord and His grace, which has been more than sufficient for me and my household.”

Ntombee lost her son in 2015.

