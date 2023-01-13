A variety of remarkable artworks are currently on display at the Bag Factory in Fordsburg, Johannesburg.
The amazing pieces are part of the gallery’s group exhibition titled It's a Mixtape. As much as the title suggests that there is music involved, however, this is not the case. According to the gallery, the exhibition is a celebration of artists who have residence at the Bag Factory, esteemed alumni and invited guests.
The funds raised from this event will go towards supporting the vital work they do at the Bag Factory, which includes investing in the long-term development of emerging artists, by providing time and space for experimentation, innovation, and critical dialogue.
The event opened on November 22 and it is on until February 23 for art enthusiasts to feast and it showcases an array of more than 30 artworks, ranging from paintings, drawings and mixed media works. The collection itself highlights the calibre of artists that Bag Factory hosts through its art residencies, studio bursaries, workshops, talks and various other activations.
The exhibition features young and established artists who have made their name both locally and internationally. The artworks featured are not packaged based on any certain theme.
Exhibition feast for art lovers at Bag Factory
Paintings, drawings and mixed media works will be on display
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Artists featured in the exhibition include Andrew Tshabangu, Anna Ehrenstein, Ann Gollifer, Bev Butkow, Candice Kramer, Dada Coex'ae, Dathini Mzayiya, Diana Hyslop, Fatima Tayob Moosa, among others.
Tshabangu, who is one of the most respected photographers and has exhibited all over the world, blesses the exhibition with three of his stunning photographs.
Seasoned multimedia visual artists Pat Mautloa together with Sam Nhlengethwa bring a lot of experience in the exhibition. Both artists are founders of Bag Factory Studios alongside Helen Sibidi, Bongi Dhlomo-Mautloa, Penny Siopis, Tracey Rose, Kendell Geers, Gabi Ngcobo, Lady Skollie, Blessing Ngobeni and Bronwyn Katz.
Art lovers can also look forward to a series of mix media produced by Lwando Dlamini. The young artist has been active in the emerging art community in SA since he graduated in 2017.
He is among the young emerging visual artists who were selected to be part of the RMB talent unlocked programme in association with both the Visual Arts Network of SA and the Assemblage at the 2019 Turbine Art Fair. Dlamini uses his fascination with pigments of oil paints and mixed media as an opportunity to explore the sensibility and vulnerability of the human body.
Another exhibitor who brings fascinating art is Moosa. She describes her work as generative process in which she explores energy through natural elements of gravity, wind, water and heat.
