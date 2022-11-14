“Her neighbours told me that Dinky was vomiting a lot when they got to her house. They then decided to rush her to the hospital but on their way, they realised she was getting weaker. They tried performing CPR on her but she wasn’t responding… at the time they weren’t aware that Dinky had already passed away. When they arrived at the hospital, the doctors and paramedics pronounced her dead on arrival,” Heshu-Ngcingolo said.
Heshu-Ngcingolo said her family were waiting for a post-mortem report to determine exactly what happened,
Potsane rose to fame in the first half of the year after her appearance on Big Brother Mzansi. Her witty and bubbly personality captured television viewers and she was regarded as the most entertaining housemate of the season.
“Mzansi Magic is saddened to hear of the passing of one of the Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestants, Rethabile 'Dinkybliss' Potsane.
"Dinkybliss captured the hearts of many South Africans with her outgoing and vibrant personality on the show, which solidified her standing as ‘the mover and shaker’. May her soul rest in peace,” the channel said in a statement.
More details emerge following death of Big Brother star Dinkybliss
Image: Supplied
Big Brother Mzansi star Rethabile “Dinkybliss” Potsane died at age 29 in the early hours on Sunday after a short illness, her management confirmed.
According to the reality TV star’s manager Bukhosi Heshu-Ngcingolo, Potsane was rushed to hospital on Sunday morning and was declared dead by doctors upon arrival. Heshu-Ngcingolo added that Potsane fell ill on Friday.
“Her partner told me that Dinky fell ill on Friday morning. She had a mild fever but seemed okay but as the day progressed, Dinky became weaker and weaker. Her partner rushed to the pharmacy to buy medication and food for her because she was losing appetite,” Heshu-Ngcingolo told Sowetan.
“On Saturday, she just became worse… she woke up in a very bad state. She couldn’t talk properly nor could she eat or walk. She called me and told me all that was happening to her but I thought she’d be fine.”
It is understood that Potsane’s health continued to deteriorate on Saturday and her neighbours rushed her to hospital, after she had asked them.
Dinkybliss eyes TV, radio gigs after exiting Big Brother
