Lebo M toasts 25 years of roaring success
Lion King earns laurels as the longest production on Broadway
Grammy award-winning producer, composer and vocalist Lebo M and his internationally acclaimed production The Lion King are celebrating the silver jubilee milestone this November.
Lebo M is celebrating being the first black composer to last 25 years on Broadway. His highly admired production celebrates the milestone at Broadway, London, on November 13 where he will be a guest of honour.
As part of the celebrations, Lebo M, born Lebo Morake in Soweto, will grace audiences with a special 30-minute performance.
Since Lebo M’s initial collaboration with German composer Hans Zimmer on the original soundtrack in 1994, he has helped the classic Disney story echo its timeless roar from screen to stage.
In its mission to promote talent worldwide, The Lion King has produced many stars in SA than any other production.
Some of its products are Zoë Mthiyane, Brenda Mhlongo, Brian Temba, two sets of twins - Vuyelwa and Vuyokazi Tshona and Nokubonga and Nokwanda Khuzwayo.
Nokubonga plays Zakithi Bhengu on e.tv soapie Imbewu: The Seed while Nokwanda takes the role of Ntombifuthi Bhengu in the same soapie.
Vuyokazi portrays Buhle Bhengu, also on Imbewu while Vuyelwa is with the Lion King.
When the musical first opened its curtains in New York, Lebo M made it a point to bolster the production with African talent, employing the original remaining Sarafina cast members as its first hires.
Since then, Lebo M and Disney theatricals have continued to collectively bring in the largest number of SA and African talent to perform on the most prestigious stages around the world.
Speaking to Time Out in between a busy schedule at a studio in Los Angeles, Lebo M says he looks forward to making history on Sunday.
“I’m having sleepless nights [ ahead of] the biggest event. I am the first black composer to last this long in Broadway. I will then perform at the after party for 40 minutes.
“So it is going to be a long night for me. I am very excited and yet it feels surreal it does not feel like 25 years. I am excited for where we are and the kind of history we are making. The kind of work that one does, does not feel like it is 25 years already. I am pretty comfortable I can go another 25 to 30 years.
“It is rewarding in so many ways, especially when we are constantly changing people’s lives. The rewards are bigger and its not easy to imagine your life without it. I have many other projects that I do that are most rewarding far more than the money can do. It has been a great year. We no longer want great, we want bigger.”
For Lebo M, the 25-year milestone has been an awesome journey that is filled with ups more than downs.
He and his team have successfully kept the show in Broadway.
“It is a fulfilling moment for me. We have been successful to keep African content on Broadway for 25 years. It is the first time an African content of the highest quality on Broadway for so long.
The 58-year-old says the secret of success and longevity lies in the product itself.
“The Lion King success movies and theatre musicals lies in its uniqueness of its music and South Africaness of what we brought into the concept. The fact that it is the highest quality of presentation and audiences around the world can appreciate the African content that is led by South Africans.
"It took a long time to achieve that. We had to negotiate with New York Unions for SA artists to be hired on Broadway. We negotiated for a year and half for South Africans to be part of Lion King. At first, we hired a lot of dancers and singers but we realised that some had the skill to work behind the scenes and do other things.”
Like any production, running The Lion King had its own challenges.
Lebo M says the biggest challenge was to keep “our talent focused and professional”.
“We hire people who are not known who are just talented and some of them never even had a bank account before. They land in New York and Germany and the next thing the kind of money they get overwhelms them and it brings problems.
"This speaks to lack of discipline, preparedness and readiness. That is a biggest setback. When we host auditions it is because we are replacing people that we had to send back home for various reasons.”
Moving beyond 25 years, Lebo M announced two months ago a partnership with PriMedia to develop and promote African content across the world. Lebo M calls it Royal Circle where they develop new shows and new talent.
“We have already started with those projects and with Nkosinathi Shabalala and White Mambazo. He is the oldest son of the late Joseph Shabalala. I have been nurturing him quietly and will be releasing his music in February.”
Asked if there was any chance to bring The Lion King to South or Africa for a tour, Lebo M says talks are at an advance stage regarding that.
He says they will soon be making a huge announcement about the show coming to the African shores late 2023 and early 2024.
Lebo M has arranged and performed music for The Lion King movies and stage productions.
He was recommended to Disney by Hans Zimmer, the score composer of The Lion King, and was later hired to form and conduct the African choir that sang for the movies.
Recently, he wrote five songs for The Women King movie.
