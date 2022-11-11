No place like home for talented Moskidd Jnr

While many aspiring musicians migrate to big cities in search of greener pastures, hip-hop singer and music producer Moskidd Jnr has made it work right in his village.
Born Sherrity Matshika from Marapyane, a village in Mpumalanga, Moskidd Jnr has been in the music industry since 2013 and has risen above all odds and obstacles in is enterprising career.
The 27-year-old is now the owner of a recording studio which provides services to other young artists from near and far. With his third album, Against All Odds, Matshika summarises his inspiring story of a young man who has committed in changing his life and other artists. The 20-track album is released through his own recording company, OneBeat Productions. Time Out caught up with the young dreamer.
What Inspires the title of your album Against All Odds?
Against All Odds features 18 artists and vocalists with the aim to give other young artists a platform. It is a hip-hop sound fused with house, gospel and traditional music sound.
The title was inspired by the trials and tribulations that I faced in the music business. I have been in the music industry for a while but I have struggled to break through because I am far from where everything happens. I want to encourage others to not be discouraged when they’re struggling in their careers. I’ve learned that as people we should initiate our dreams and we will succeed against all odds because God is on our side.
Do you believe that this album will launch your name officially, and why?
I believe that through this album I have broken through to the industry. I say it launched me because I was able to achieve a lot which I never did before with my two previous albums. It is playlisted in many radio stations; I have done many interviews and got some performances. Since it is available on digital platforms it is getting streamed and things are finally moving forward for me. It was recently nominated for Mzansi Arts and Media Awards under the Best Hip-Hop Artist category then later got nominated for Golden Art and Media Awards under the same category.
What inspires your music?
My music is inspired by my struggles. My music speaks about what I have been through and I know through my story I am inspiring others. I have experienced trials and tribulations in this industry ever since I became a musician but I never gave up. One of the things that happened was working with people who do not take my passion serious and it hurt me a lot.
Why did you choose to remain in your village to push your music?
In this area I am the only one who made it this far. Everyone has abandoned their careers and are discouraged. I wanted to prove that anyone can make it. It does not matter where you are or where you come from. You just have to continue pushing. I have been criticised by people in the area, with some telling me that I will never succeed pushing a music career while based in a village. I thank God that I managed to put money aside and get to build a recording studio for people like me who want to make it work right here.
Where does your music passion come from?
It started at a young age with me being inspired by people like Lil Wayne and Riky Rick.
No place like home for talented Moskidd Jnr
My music is inspired by my struggles, says village-based muso
Image: Supplied
