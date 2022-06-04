Lebo M to perform at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert

The event with three massive stages will be live broadcast across the globe and it's titled Platinum Party in the Park. It will also feature guest appearances by David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Julie Andrews and other A-listers.

“We are proud and honoured to be part of this historical event celebrating the HRH Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee with the crème de la crème of the world in the music industry,” Lebo M said.

“My performance will include predominantly black cast members of the Lion king Broadway London, which again speaks to what I always say to the youth seeking guidance, that in order for one to be an international success, one needs to be authentic to oneself and that will project your craft accordingly and that is what the world is looking for authenticity.”