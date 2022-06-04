×

Culture

Lebo M to perform at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert

04 June 2022 - 10:55
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Lebo M and other performers will grace the event at Buckingham Palace.
Image: Supplied

The Lion King composer and producer Lebo M will join leading international musicians Diana Ross, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Queen, Adam Lambert, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli to perform at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert on Saturday.

The star-studded extravaganza, taking place at Buckingham Palace, is part of the four-day celebration honouring the 96-year-old British monarch’s 70 years on the throne – the first to do so.

The event with three massive stages will be live broadcast across the globe and it's titled Platinum Party in the Park. It will also feature guest appearances by David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Julie Andrews and other A-listers.

“We are proud and honoured to be part of this historical event celebrating the HRH Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee with the crème de la crème of the world in the music industry,” Lebo M said.

“My performance will include predominantly black cast members of the Lion king Broadway London, which again speaks to what I always say to the youth seeking guidance, that in order for one to be an international success, one needs to be authentic to oneself and that will project your craft accordingly and that is what the world is looking for authenticity.”

