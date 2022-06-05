Lebo M overwhelmed by The Lion King performance at Queen Elizabeth jubilee concert

The Lion King composer and producer Lebo M says performing nostalgic anthem Circle of Life at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday was an overwhelmingly awesome experience.

Real name Lebohang Morake, the 57-year-old veteran musician from Soweto led and conducted performers from Disney’s The Lion King.

The segment curated by legendary English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber featured a musical medley with an appearance by American artist Lin-Manuel Miranda supported by other special guests from The Lion King, Hamilton, Six and Phantom of the Opera.

“[It was an] overwhelmingly awesome experiencing a sea of people welcoming us so loudly and so enthusiastically,” Lebo M told Sowetan on Sunday.

“[The] end of our performance [was a highlight], that’s when the after effect, stress and trauma of what just happened becomes a reality.”

Lebo M added that any young South African wishing to grace such a big stage one day should: “Remain authentic to who you are no matter how long the journey takes.”

The star-studded extravaganza was part of the four-day celebration that launched on Thursday and paid tribute to the 96-year-old British monarch’s 70 years on the throne – the first to do so. The event called Platinum Party in the Park had three massive stages and live broadcast across the globe.