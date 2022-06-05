Lebo M overwhelmed by The Lion King performance at Queen Elizabeth jubilee concert
The Lion King composer and producer Lebo M says performing nostalgic anthem Circle of Life at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday was an overwhelmingly awesome experience.
Real name Lebohang Morake, the 57-year-old veteran musician from Soweto led and conducted performers from Disney’s The Lion King.
The segment curated by legendary English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber featured a musical medley with an appearance by American artist Lin-Manuel Miranda supported by other special guests from The Lion King, Hamilton, Six and Phantom of the Opera.
“[It was an] overwhelmingly awesome experiencing a sea of people welcoming us so loudly and so enthusiastically,” Lebo M told Sowetan on Sunday.
“[The] end of our performance [was a highlight], that’s when the after effect, stress and trauma of what just happened becomes a reality.”
Lebo M added that any young South African wishing to grace such a big stage one day should: “Remain authentic to who you are no matter how long the journey takes.”
The star-studded extravaganza was part of the four-day celebration that launched on Thursday and paid tribute to the 96-year-old British monarch’s 70 years on the throne – the first to do so. The event called Platinum Party in the Park had three massive stages and live broadcast across the globe.
There were guest appearances by David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Julie Andrews as well as pre-recorded messages from Michelle Obama and Paul McCartney.
But it's the musical treats that stole the show with global artists performing their biggest hits and themed around the pop culture moments that were birthed and evolved during the queen’s long-running reign.
Rod Stewart performed Baby Jane and Sweet Caroline, while Andrea Bocelli roared with a rendition of Nessun Dorma and Elton John stunned with piano balled Your Song, filmed from the picturesque crimson drawing room of Windsor Castle. There was also Duran Duran, George Ezra and Queen (featuring Adam Lambert). In her first live performance in the UK in 15 years, Diana Ross took it back with Chain Reaction, Thank You and Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.
For something more contemporary, Alicia Keys performed a medley of her female empowerment anthems Superwoman, Girl on Fire and Empire State of Mind.
“We are proud and honoured to be part of this historical event celebrating the HRH Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee with the crème de la crème of the world in the music industry,” Lebo M said about his performance.
“My performance will include predominantly black cast members of the ‘Lion King’ Broadway London, which again speaks to what I always say to the youth seeking guidance, that in order for one to be an international success, one needs to be authentic to oneself and that will project your craft accordingly, and that is what the world is looking for authenticity,” Lebo M said.
