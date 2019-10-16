Pic of The Day

'The M stands for marriage' - SA reacts to news Lebo M could wed for 5th time

By Kyle Zeeman - 16 October 2019 - 10:41
Lebo M and Mel Ntsala are engaged.
The Lion King producer Lebo M is head over heels in love and reportedly engaged.

The internet was in chaos mode on Monday after reports that the star had popped the question to his bae, Mel Ntsala.

Mel confirmed the engagement to Sunday Sun, adding that the wedding day is around the corner.

A source told the paper that she had met his children from previous relationships and got along well with them.

"One of the main reasons he loved her is that she loves his kids like they're her own. She puts them first, just as she does her man."

The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year and since then have heated up their social media accounts with loved-up snaps together.

Lebo gushed over Mel two months ago in a sweet birthday message on Instagram, explaining how she "dropped a bomb of joy" when he had lost hope.

"Where do I begin I mean, how do you celebrate someone that more than six months ago dropped a bomb of joy in your world, when one had lost all hope? What do you give one who has given you so much more with just a smile?"

Lebo M has been married and divorced four times before. Last year he divorced his ex, Angela Ngani-Kasara, after remarrying her. He also got engaged to actress Zoe Mthiyane but the couple split in 2016.

Fans were surprised by the reports and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

