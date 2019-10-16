'The M stands for marriage' - SA reacts to news Lebo M could wed for 5th time
The Lion King producer Lebo M is head over heels in love and reportedly engaged.
The internet was in chaos mode on Monday after reports that the star had popped the question to his bae, Mel Ntsala.
Mel confirmed the engagement to Sunday Sun, adding that the wedding day is around the corner.
A source told the paper that she had met his children from previous relationships and got along well with them.
"One of the main reasons he loved her is that she loves his kids like they're her own. She puts them first, just as she does her man."
The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year and since then have heated up their social media accounts with loved-up snaps together.
Lebo gushed over Mel two months ago in a sweet birthday message on Instagram, explaining how she "dropped a bomb of joy" when he had lost hope.
"Where do I begin I mean, how do you celebrate someone that more than six months ago dropped a bomb of joy in your world, when one had lost all hope? What do you give one who has given you so much more with just a smile?"
Lebo M has been married and divorced four times before. Last year he divorced his ex, Angela Ngani-Kasara, after remarrying her. He also got engaged to actress Zoe Mthiyane but the couple split in 2016.
Fans were surprised by the reports and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.
Lebo M married Vivica Gibson for 5 years.— I am Mabena! (@Ketso28) October 14, 2019
Divorced Vivica and married Nandi Ndlovu for 11 yrs
Divorced Nandi and married Angela Ngani-Casara in 2008-2013
Engaged Zoe but they ended things in 2016
Remarried Nandi but divorced in 2017
NOW HE IS GETTING MARRIED AGAIN? pic.twitter.com/S0kk0iEJdD
Is Lebo M trying to catch up with Brooke Logan? pic.twitter.com/ADy1lEcAj4— Greg Kgauza Malebye (@Greg_Kgauza) October 14, 2019
When the cake and decor lady hear that Lebo M is getting married again pic.twitter.com/gzJq8GkvSA— Ms.Mahlangu?? (@selina_m85) October 14, 2019
Divorce lawyers when they hear that Lebo M is getting married pic.twitter.com/AnfJycnw4u— ??Mntungwa?? (@_s_k_1_4) October 14, 2019
maturity is when you only wanna date to marry - Lebo M pic.twitter.com/qLOSvB5VrL— Mohau Mosasi (@IamMohauMo) October 14, 2019
Uncle Lebo M is on his fifth marriage. I’m not even at my 5th fake boyfriend pic.twitter.com/9ZU7VMq23Q— Mimi?? (@msaaminahsblog) October 14, 2019
If we are keeping it real, Grootman Lebo M marries beautiful women pic.twitter.com/GFxrQZReh6— Mulaudzi Brian (@MulaudziBT) October 14, 2019
Lebo M everytime that Lion king cheque hits pic.twitter.com/gDooIWOIZe— Raphael Sadiki (@WyzeeQue) October 14, 2019
Lebo M has paid lobola 5 times, so wena what's your excuse?#LeboM pic.twitter.com/jyYHfp84pj— Kopano Romeo (@Kopanoray) October 14, 2019
The wedding guests on Lebo M’s side of the family pic.twitter.com/HaImB9dOUp— Culprit (@CulpritEnter) October 15, 2019
To those ladies whomst have lost hope in marriages... i say to u... Lebo M is coming your way. Cry no more .. receive your chance and blessing in Lebo M... receive it pic.twitter.com/m1oBx0FRQn— MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) October 15, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.