Sjava aims for stars with new label
Sjava sees his new record label 1020 Cartel as much more than a music label, but rather a movement in the arts space.
After cutting ties with record label Ambitiouz Entertainment that turned him into a household name, Sjava will today launch his independent record stable. Sjava has teamed up with renowned engineer and producer Mfanafuthi "Ruff" Nkosi...
