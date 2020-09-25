Singer beats depression to co-produce 'Sindisiwe'
LaSauce bounces back with hit album
After struggling with depression due to the pressures of the showbiz industry, Afro-pop star LaSauce has found the courage to focus on music again.
The young singer whose collaboration with Amanda Black I Do garnered five million views within weeks on YouTube says 2019 was the worst year of her life...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.