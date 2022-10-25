×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

GBV accused fails to appear in court twice

Confusion of dates leads to mix-up

25 October 2022 - 07:11
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A mix-up in court dates has led to a man accused of gender-based violence (GBV) to failing to appear in court twice in one week.

The 45-year-old man, who faces a charge of assault GBH, was supposed to make his third appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court to apply for bail last week Tuesday but he was not brought to court from Johannesburg Central Prison, where he is being held...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bheki Cele says child killers should not get bail
Behind the headlines: How many more must die?