GBV accused fails to appear in court twice
Confusion of dates leads to mix-up
A mix-up in court dates has led to a man accused of gender-based violence (GBV) to failing to appear in court twice in one week.
The 45-year-old man, who faces a charge of assault GBH, was supposed to make his third appearance in the Randburg magistrate’s court to apply for bail last week Tuesday but he was not brought to court from Johannesburg Central Prison, where he is being held...
