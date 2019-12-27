Emtee reflects on being homeless and without a car

Rapper Emtee is probably more relieved than others that 2019 is almost at its end after enduring some real difficulties this year.

The rapper announced that he was planning to leave his record label Ambitiouz Entertainment in June and took to Twitter to share the hashtag #FreeEmtee.

He was soon left without a home or car.

Emtee told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TshisaLIVE at the time that he was doing what he could to survive.

He also revealed that his wife and children had moved in with his in-laws while he tried to find a new place for them, and to negotiate an exit from Ambitiouz.

“They (Ambitiouz) didn't repossess the house and cars. I don't have it anymore. They helped me get it but it wasn't part of the contract. It was simply that I had problems with the maintenance and it is a matter between myself and the agents.”