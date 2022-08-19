×

Entertainment

Young actor Tshiamo Molobi has finger on film industry pulse

Recognition from peers ‘encouraging’

19 August 2022 - 08:59
Amanda Maliba Entertainment reporter

It was the impact of the 2009 SABC2 mini-series Hopeville that inspired then six-year-old Tshiamo Molobi to want to become an actor. 

It was Themba Ndaba’s portrayal of a recovering alcoholic widower who tries to rebuild his life in a dusty old town of Mpumalanga, Hopeville, with estranged son, portrayed by Junior Singo, that kept Molobi glued to his mother's TV. He wanted to do what the actors were doing, and he then asked him mother to help him pursue a career in acting..

