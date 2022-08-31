Anele Mdoda unmasks new TV show

Queen of radio and TV Anele Mdoda is bringing American reality TV series The Masked Singer to a South African audience.
Mdoda revealed the news at a Primedia event on Tuesday. She will produce the show through her multimedia company Rose and Oaks with Primedia, which bought the rights to the show. Mdoda said the show will be produced in three languages but refused to say which channel will broadcast it.
Speaking to SowetanLIVE, she said the idea to bring the show to Mzansi came long before Covid-19 began.
“I am excited about this adventure. I am glad we finally clinched the deal. The show is coming. It has been a long journey and I am glad we are now here. We started working on this before Covid-19. We put it on hold because we did not want to have The Masked Singer without an audience. I just knew that it will never work for a South African audience.”
With The Masked Singer flighted in different countries where it did well, Mdoda is convinced that South Africans are going to love the show. Mdoda said she was excited that the show was finally coming to SA because her wish has always been about opening up job opportunities in the TV industry.
“I am a content creator and I dream big. What is important about this project is that it will employ people in this industry. I am talking about camera people, lighting, sound, make-up and styling.”
The host of the 947 Breakfast show said she fell in love with The Masked Singer because it is a family show. She said her wish has always been about creating a show that will bring family together to sit down and watch it.
“The show reminds so much of my radio show. I am very big on family, and I come from a big family. I remember when we still had shows like Mind Your Language and Small Talk on television. Those two shows brought us together and it did not matter whether my mother or my sister was moody. When it was time for those shows we sat together and laughed. I just want to bring those family moments back. We hope to also broadcast in one of the Nguni languages because it is a big audience.”
Anele Mdoda unmasks new TV show
