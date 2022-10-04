Nathi goes deeper in his latest offering, gives hope

Award-winning musician Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mankayi is back after a three-year hiatus and this time has brought a different flavour to paint his tough moments in the industry and his personal life.
Mankayi has not released an album since 2019 and his new offering – Usiba Lwe Gazi – is set to be released on October 14, while the single, Sondela My Love, officially comes out on Friday.
With the latest offering, Mankayi shies away from love fantasies and other mushy stuff that comes with being in love which were the main ingredients for his previous three albums. This time around Mankayi digs even deeper into the man and musician that he has become since wowing the industry with the classic love ballad debut Nomvula in 2015.
In Usiba Lwe Gazi, Mankayi sums up his painful music chapter looking at hardships that he has been experiencing in the industry and also losing both his parents through Covid-19 in 2020.
Mankayi was born in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and raised in Maclear, about 200km from the place of his birth, before music brought him to the City of Gold where his career took off in 2015 with the release of his debut album Buyelekhaya.
In Usiba Lwe Gazi, Mankayi also gives those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic some hope in Themba.
“I had to sit down and think carefully when I named this album because at the end of the day it talks about my life. I have been through a lot in the music industry since I became the famous Nathi Mankayi. One of the notable one is that there was a time where my music was not being played in radio stations and that hurt me.
"I got to know about this when I was interviewed in one of the radio stations and I asked them to play my song and they said they don’t even have a single song in their system. What kept me going is the love I have for music and I kept telling myself that I knew it was not the end of the world.”
“I also lost my parents in December 2020 within a week of each other through this Covid-19. But I taught myself long time ago that they played their role by raising me and the future is in my hands. But there are people who lost their parents while they were still dependent on them. What I can tell them is that God will make a plan.”
A listen to Mankayi’s four albums suggest that he is a man who enjoys exploring with the sound while not moving from his signature style. He approaches it in a very simple way presenting simple message. The difference between Usiba Lwe Gazi and his other albums is that the first three offerings were dominated by a laid back Afro-pop sound which borders on Afro-jazz line.
With Buyelekhaya, it is a combination of laid back and vibey sound. With Umbulelelo Wam, his second album, Mankayi experienced a Michael Jackson's Thriller situation where his following albums could not surpass Buyelekhaya's success.
Mankayi was caught up between repeating Buyelekhaya sound and exploring a new one without losing his loyal fans. In his upcoming album, Mankayi tries to modernise the sound with amapiano, Afro-beats and Afro-pop and soul. Mankayi defines his Usiba Lwe Gazi as a potpourri of different sounds all in one.
“I have tried to explore the sound to show that I am creative too. I know people fell in love with the Buyelekhaya sound, but this one shows that I have grown as a musician. I call it Ngxubevange (a mix). I have also catered for hip-hop and gospel lovers. As the album is about to be released, I am nervous because I don’t know how people are going to receive it.”
The album also features Tee Tee, a young artist from Eastern Cape.
In the seven years he has been in the industry, Mankayi says he has seen it all. He advises young people who still want to explore music as a career to know their story inside out.
“Sometimes artist go through a tough time in this industry but they are forced to present a happy face. They must know that people are cruel in this industry. People do not love you because they sincerely love you.
They do so because they gain something out of you. While you still shine, spend your money wisely so that when you fall out of favour you have something to fall back on. They should know that older artists are going to hate them because they know they are going to steal their limelight.”
Fact File:
Favourate Music: Reggae
Favourate artists: Bob Marley and KO
Favourate food: Umvubo (crumbly pap with sour milk)
Favourate songs: Sete by KO and Blxckie; Bob Marley's Redemption Song and Caiphus Semenya's Matswale
Favourate holiday destination: Cape Town
Nathi goes deeper in his latest offering, gives hope
Sondela My Love drops on Friday
Image: SUPPLIED
