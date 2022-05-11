K-CI accused of keeping R8,000 deposit after no-show for wedding gig

Radio personality says he's the one being owed by the client

A newly wedded woman is demanding her R8,000 deposit back from former Umhlobo Wenene FM radio presenter Mthobeli “K-CI” August after he pulled out of hosting her wedding on the 11th hour.



August was booked to MC at Nteboheng Leboea’s wedding in East London, Eastern Cape, in November last year. The radio man charged R12,000 – excluding flights, accommodation and transport...