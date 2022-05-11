×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

K-CI accused of keeping R8,000 deposit after no-show for wedding gig

Radio personality says he's the one being owed by the client

11 May 2022 - 08:33

A newly wedded woman is demanding her R8,000 deposit back from former Umhlobo Wenene FM radio presenter Mthobeli “K-CI” August after he pulled out of hosting her wedding on the 11th hour.

August was booked to MC at Nteboheng Leboea’s wedding in East London, Eastern Cape, in November last year. The radio man charged R12,000 – excluding flights, accommodation and transport...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...