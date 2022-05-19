'Travelling was inconveniencing me'

'Overwhelmed' Manenje quits radio show after just 10 days

Popular TV presenter and actor Vele Manenje has quit Phalaphala FM just 10 days after joining the station, citing being swamped with work.



Manenje, who appears in Mzansi Magic telenovela Diep City, and Skeem Saam, said she was overwhelmed...