Anele Mdoda marks 20-year milestone on radio with 5-year contract at 947

Radio personality Anele Mdoda is marking her 20 years in radio in a big way after inking a five-year contract with 947.

While she's currently off air and living her best life in America with her son Alakhe, Mdoda's popular breakfast show Anele and the Club on 947 will return on July 1.

According to a statement released by Primedia Broadcasting, owners of 947, the new deal is the company’s way to bring certainty and significance to an industry it believes is “littered with short-term engagements.”

Since the beginning of April, Mdoda has embarked on an eight-week journey of travelling to various countries to explore the latest trends in the world of radio and entertainment. She is set to bring back immense entertainment knowledge when she makes her big comeback.