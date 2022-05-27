Mpumi Mlambo over the moon about gig on national radio
MetroFM presenter makes neighbourhood proud
Being on radio started out as just a hobby for Mpumi “Msakazi” Mlambo and after almost 10 years, it has turned into a more lucrative career for her in the broadcasting space.
Mlambo, who considers herself the “voice of reason” and one who aims to put new talent on, is the new voice for Metro FM’s early morning show, Hustler’s Fix, that airs weekdays from 2am to 5am.
“I first started out doing Wits University’s Voice of Wits radio station for two years. I then won an award as the host of the show… I won’t lie, that took me by surprise because at first I wasn’t that serious about being a broadcaster.
“I was just a kid who liked things and radio was it, it was my playground and I loved it,” Mlambo says.
“The main reason I went to Wits was because of radio, academics was the second option, but soon after winning an award I immediately took my career seriously.”
After she completed tertiary studies at Wits, Mlambo struggled to get a job in the radio space. She then decided to take the bull by the horns by submitting her demos to 5FM and YFM. However, she got no reply.
Deterred but not shaken, Mlambo tried her luck at PowerFM and fortunately they gave her the "yes" she had been longing to hear. “I was the youngest person at PowerFM. I was producing content for the daytime show and my weekend show.
“I told myself I needed to be in the radio space no matter what it took. I wanted so badly to hone my skills and learn what it takes to be a broadcaster.
“I ended up being with PowerFM for seven years. I had such a fantastic run… the more I was there, the more I realised that my purpose was to put up-and-coming artists on radio who weren’t getting so much love from other stations.”
Born and bred in Orange Farm, in the Vaal, Mlambo grew up MCing gigs and commentating during sports events while in primary school. She also took up modelling, a phase in her life she believes helped polish her confidence and gave her the thick skin she has today.
She grew up as a very shy girl who kept to herself but as soon as her voice touched the mic, she came alive.
Her humble beginning helped her shape and carve her way in the industry to become a household name she is today. “Nobody in my family has ever made it as far as I have which is part of the reason why I won’t ever change my surname.
“Because my parents grew up in apartheid times and had no choice but to work for white people, I realised how important it was for me to push against the grind and create a name for myself in the entertainment industry."
Now that she’s the voice you hear in the mornings that gives you that morning “fix”, Mlambo says her colleagues Mo Flava, MoG and Naked DJ have been welcoming and helped her learn to run the station’s dashboard.
“One minute I am at Orange Farm and I’m cleaning my mother’s home, and cooking while listening to MetroFM. The next minute I’m the girl who has a show on the same station, it's such a big deal. It’s actually crazy.
“From where I come from, being on a national radio station seems so far- fetched and I am constantly reminded by the people from neighbourhood how proud they are of me.”
