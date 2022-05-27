Mpumi Mlambo over the moon about gig on national radio

Being on radio started out as just a hobby for Mpumi “Msakazi” Mlambo and after almost 10 years, it has turned into a more lucrative career for her in the broadcasting space.

Mlambo, who considers herself the “voice of reason” and one who aims to put new talent on, is the new voice for Metro FM’s early morning show, Hustler’s Fix, that airs weekdays from 2am to 5am.

“I first started out doing Wits University’s Voice of Wits radio station for two years. I then won an award as the host of the show… I won’t lie, that took me by surprise because at first I wasn’t that serious about being a broadcaster.

“I was just a kid who liked things and radio was it, it was my playground and I loved it,” Mlambo says.

“The main reason I went to Wits was because of radio, academics was the second option, but soon after winning an award I immediately took my career seriously.”

After she completed tertiary studies at Wits, Mlambo struggled to get a job in the radio space. She then decided to take the bull by the horns by submitting her demos to 5FM and YFM. However, she got no reply.

Deterred but not shaken, Mlambo tried her luck at PowerFM and fortunately they gave her the "yes" she had been longing to hear. “I was the youngest person at PowerFM. I was producing content for the daytime show and my weekend show.

“I told myself I needed to be in the radio space no matter what it took. I wanted so badly to hone my skills and learn what it takes to be a broadcaster.