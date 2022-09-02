Joy for local artists as they become main feature at jazz fest
Premier event to include tributes to legends
02 September 2022 - 08:20
In trying to assist African musicians to recover financially following a two-year drought, SA’s premier jazz event Joy of Jazz will stage a Southern African music affair.
The international event has returned and this time is side-lining international acts to prioritise African artists, many of whom are still struggling to recover from loss of income after the Covid-19 lockdown. Jazz enthusiasts will enjoy music provided by 32 artists on four stages on November 25-26 at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg...
