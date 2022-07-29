Redhill School in Morningside will be hosting their annual arts festival #Redfest2022 this weekend after a brief hiatus.
The event, which takes place from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 July, was launched in 2017 to celebrate the arts and showcase the country's finest talent.
This year’s annual event will see Redhill School’s extensive grounds utilised to the full, with a massive outdoor music festival, variety of theatre productions, an art exhibition and a children’s entertainment area.
There will also be an outdoor farmer’s market and indoor coffee shop to enjoy between productions.
According to Joseph Gerassi, executive head at Redhill School, this year’s arts festival has a far more important role to play than in previous years. “The Joburg community is only just beginning to emerge from two years of lockdown, restrictions, and chances to connect, not to mention a scarcity of opportunities to enjoy and celebrate the arts,” he said.
“The Redhill Arts Festival aims to deliver on both fronts. Families and friends can get together to make some much-needed memories, while also enjoying some of the finest dramatic productions and musical performances that South Africa has to offer.”
A concert featuring Shekhinah, Matthew Mole and Ayanda MVP will take place on Saturday afternoon. Tickets for the variety of shows are available via the Redhill Arts Festival website.
Redhill Arts Festival back after a short break
Image: Supplied
