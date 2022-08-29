In remembering the contribution made by late TV and stage actor Nomhle Nkonyeni, a memorial lecture will take place on Wednesday in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
The inaugural lecture, which is organised by Nomhle Nkonyeni Legacy Foundation, will take place at Mendi Art Centre in New Brighton. Nkonyeni died in July 2019 just three months after being recognised through an Order of Ikhamanga award by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The key lecture will be delivered by creative and cultural activist Sibongile Mngoma. Playwright and friend of the late actor Fatima Dike will also speak at the event.
The foundation's administrative assistant Andisiwe Rwentela said the theme of the lecture is "Nomhle Nkonyeni at 80".
Rwentela said the lecture will focus on the development of arts.
“We like to speak about the development of the arts. The memorial lecture is not really about honouring or celebrating her life but it is the contribution she made to the industry. Sibongile Mngoma has been fighting in the arts, culture and creative space fighting for a fair representation in the industry.
"Mam Nomhle also did the same. She was part of the industrial and service workers group called The Seapeant Players and she was the only female there. The group had people like the late Winston Ntshona and John Kani among others. She has always been involved in the development of the arts.
“Fatima Dike, who is also 80, is a long-time friend of Mam Nomhle Nkonyeni. She will look at physical involvement in the struggle and also speak about Mam Nomhle.”
The foundation will kick start activities with a poetry festival on Tuesday at Mendi Art Centre where they invited 60 students. Founded in 2018, the foundation focuses on Performing Arts Academy, theatre skills training, professional dancing skills, creative writing skills training and performance and productions.
Inaugural memorial lecture for late TV, stage actor Nomhle Nkonyeni
Development of the arts to be the key theme
Image: SUPPLIED
