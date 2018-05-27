Tbo Touch’s debt woes

Radio and TV personality Thabo "Tbo Touch" Molefe has been touched with a R1.3-million lawsuit by a Joburg production and marketing company for allegedly failing to pay for services rendered to him and his companies.

Tbo Touch, his digital radio station Touch HD and Marketing, and Touch Central Marketing and Media House, were earlier this month jointly dragged to the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg by JB Media Connection for failing to pay it more than R1.3-million.

Touch Central Marketing and Media House is the first respondent while Touch HD and Marketing and the former Metro FM DJ and LiveAMP presenter are the second and third respondents respectively.

