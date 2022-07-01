The impossible journey is the one you never begin

We cannot build a good reputation on good intentions alone, because taking responsibility for something requires actions, not just words. Excuses are a time thief. You need to have a goal, accept responsibility, and take action.

On the path to success you need to take massive, determined actions. The only impossible journey is the one you never begin. It's not confidence that comes first, but taking action. Confidence follows action. The future depends on what you do today.

An inch of movement will bring you closer to your goals than a mile of intentions. You will never plough a field by turning it over in your mind. Thinking will not overcome fear but action will. The universal remedy for excuses and hopelessness is action.

There's nothing that will change until someone takes action, and small deeds done are better than great deeds planned. Those who do nothing will amount to nothing. Action is the universal language and the key of all successes. History is a record of actions taken, and not a record of thoughts. Don't wait until you're ready to take action.Instead, take action to be ready.

What will change our lives is nothing more than consistent and focused action. Taking responsibility for our lives and our destiny starts by us refusing to be immobilised by our fears, emotions and thoughts.

You must take action in order to move toward your goals. Donald Trump says that success just doesn't happen. It starts for those who take action. New discoveries are made when we act in new directions. Dr Myles Munroe says: "Wishing is not enough, dare to desire." And desire means "craving enough to sacrifice for". Waiting is not enough; act upon your goals. Every action of our lives touches on some chord that will vibrate in eternity.

Personal power is the ability to take action. If someone was watching your day-to-day behaviour, would they be able to see what you're working towards, and what your goals are? If the answer is no, then fix it. You don't need to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.

Do you want to know who you are? Don't ask. Act! Action will delineate and define you!

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron, Free State