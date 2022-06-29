×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Papu hopes to kill role representing single mothers

XOVA puts troubles of absent fathers on stage

By Amanda Maliba - 29 June 2022 - 11:09

Siyasanga Papu hopes her lead role on the award-winning stage production XOVA will highlight realities that fatherlessness bring to mothers who are left to raise children on their own.

XOVA, which returns to the South African State Theatre in Tshwane after a successful national tour, follows the life of Zukiswa, a young Xhosa woman facing the harsh realities of solo parenting inside a heavily disadvantaged family. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released