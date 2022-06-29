Papu hopes to kill role representing single mothers
XOVA puts troubles of absent fathers on stage
Siyasanga Papu hopes her lead role on the award-winning stage production XOVA will highlight realities that fatherlessness bring to mothers who are left to raise children on their own.
XOVA, which returns to the South African State Theatre in Tshwane after a successful national tour, follows the life of Zukiswa, a young Xhosa woman facing the harsh realities of solo parenting inside a heavily disadvantaged family. ..
