Visual artist refers to rural upbringing to dissect the essence of humanity

Ka Zenzile holds art lovers spellbound with his lines, colours

Visual artist Mawande ka Zenzile takes a profound look into human problems and what concerns us as human beings in his latest solo exhibition.



The Cape Town-based artist who hails from Lady Free in the Eastern Cape has moved beyond crowd-pleasing subjects of identity, heritage and politics. The evidence is clear in his latest solo exhibition Nqanda Nanga'manzi Engene'ndlini that is on until June 23 at Stevenson Gallery, Johannesburg...