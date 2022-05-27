Visual artist refers to rural upbringing to dissect the essence of humanity
Ka Zenzile holds art lovers spellbound with his lines, colours
Visual artist Mawande ka Zenzile takes a profound look into human problems and what concerns us as human beings in his latest solo exhibition.
The Cape Town-based artist who hails from Lady Free in the Eastern Cape has moved beyond crowd-pleasing subjects of identity, heritage and politics. The evidence is clear in his latest solo exhibition Nqanda Nanga'manzi Engene'ndlini that is on until June 23 at Stevenson Gallery, Johannesburg...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.