Charlie Vundla’s film set for Amazon Prime Video premiere

Hotel on the Koppies is the latest film by filmmaker and storyteller Charlie Vundla that is set to make its global release on Amazon Prime Video.

The son of renowned South African film and television producer Mfundi Vundla has been hard at work mastering and crafting this film during the tough restrictions of the lockdown.

With its plot set at a hotel in the Melville Koppies, the film showcases the lives of a group of young artists who struggle with personal demons and questions of creativity, family and life in this new-normal, while waiting out the pandemic.

It stars Moopi Mothibeli, Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele, Zoe Mthiyane, Celeste Khumalo, Cameron Scott and Buntu Petse, who will be delivering riveting storylines.

The film has already won the Best Film prize at the Sabira Cole Film Festival and was nominated for three Africa Movie Academy Awards: Best Film in an African Language, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Cameron Scott) and Best Soundtrack (Caminauta & Raul Tizze).

How did this film come about?

I had a period in my life where I was extremely frustrated and was battling debilitated depression. I had fallen out of love with filmmaking.

After I saw a film by Hong Sang-Soo called The Woman Who Ran, I felt inspired. Although it was very low-fi and low budget, Hong was able to complete the film quickly – this especially led in me studying his methods and researching ways of how to make such a film.

I was so glad to have been able to come out with a film that’s truly authentic and emotionally honest.