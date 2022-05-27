Charlie Vundla’s film set for Amazon Prime Video premiere
Flick shone at Sabira Cole Film Festival
Hotel on the Koppies is the latest film by filmmaker and storyteller Charlie Vundla that is set to make its global release on Amazon Prime Video.
The son of renowned South African film and television producer Mfundi Vundla has been hard at work mastering and crafting this film during the tough restrictions of the lockdown.
With its plot set at a hotel in the Melville Koppies, the film showcases the lives of a group of young artists who struggle with personal demons and questions of creativity, family and life in this new-normal, while waiting out the pandemic.
It stars Moopi Mothibeli, Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele, Zoe Mthiyane, Celeste Khumalo, Cameron Scott and Buntu Petse, who will be delivering riveting storylines.
The film has already won the Best Film prize at the Sabira Cole Film Festival and was nominated for three Africa Movie Academy Awards: Best Film in an African Language, Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Cameron Scott) and Best Soundtrack (Caminauta & Raul Tizze).
How did this film come about?
I had a period in my life where I was extremely frustrated and was battling debilitated depression. I had fallen out of love with filmmaking.
After I saw a film by Hong Sang-Soo called The Woman Who Ran, I felt inspired. Although it was very low-fi and low budget, Hong was able to complete the film quickly – this especially led in me studying his methods and researching ways of how to make such a film.
I was so glad to have been able to come out with a film that’s truly authentic and emotionally honest.
When was it shot?
I had landed on March 1 2020, and we all know what happened in that month across the world. But that did not deter me from my vision of the film.
Initially, I was going to pretend in the film that Covid-19 didn’t exist and set it in a parallel universe where the pandemic didn’t exist.
But then, I thought, seeing that I want the film to be authentic, why don’t I use this tremendous opportunity.
What were you looking for when you were casting?
Seeing that the film was made during lockdown, I had to make use of all the resources I had. Fortunately, I knew the actors personally and when I gave them a call, they were happy to get on board.
I then wrote these roles with them in mind.
Luckily, the cast and crew believed in the script, they believed in my ability to do something special.
How do you feel about your film premiering on Amazon Prime Video?
When I first started developing this film, there was no distribution avenues in mind. It wasn’t like the film was commissioned – it came from me having to create something as a film artist.
It’s truly exciting for me to have my film being streamed on such a global video service.
Would you say being Mfundi Vundla’s son has helped open doors for you?
Yes. The access my father’s career has contributed to me has been very helpful. But once I got my foot through the door, I knew I had to deliver.
Him, to some degree, opened the door to this magical world that’s quite difficult to access... it's something I am grateful for and will continue to be.
