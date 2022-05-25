×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

Ace producer relieved shooting about to start

Mahlangu plays pivotal role in SA/UK movie project

25 May 2022 - 09:33

Five international film stars are set to take part in a SA/UK film called Stolen.

The film to be shot in the UK and Durban and will feature British actress Christine  Adams, Haitian actor and producer Jimmy Jean Louis, television, theatre and film actress Noxolo Dlamini, Luka Peros from Croatia, Michael Landes from the US and London-born actress Danielle Harold...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...
Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student