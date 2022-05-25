Ace producer relieved shooting about to start

Mahlangu plays pivotal role in SA/UK movie project

Five international film stars are set to take part in a SA/UK film called Stolen.



The film to be shot in the UK and Durban and will feature British actress Christine Adams, Haitian actor and producer Jimmy Jean Louis, television, theatre and film actress Noxolo Dlamini, Luka Peros from Croatia, Michael Landes from the US and London-born actress Danielle Harold...