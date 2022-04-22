Quiteria's death a rude awakening: peers mourn designer

Tlale, Coetzee say textile industry is poorer without Kekana

The passing of fashion designer Lebohang Quiteria Kekana has left a gaping hole in the industry.



The 38-year-old designer's death after a short battle with cancer sent shockwaves across social media, with various media personalities sharing their condolences and fond memories with the designer...