Quiteria's death a rude awakening: peers mourn designer
Tlale, Coetzee say textile industry is poorer without Kekana
The passing of fashion designer Lebohang Quiteria Kekana has left a gaping hole in the industry.
The 38-year-old designer's death after a short battle with cancer sent shockwaves across social media, with various media personalities sharing their condolences and fond memories with the designer...
