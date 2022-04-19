Theo adds magic touch to Paul Ndlovu classic

Khombo Ra Mina was Kgosinkwe’s undisputed song choice because of the passion Ndlovu exuded in Kgosinkwe’s eyes

From producing music that ranges from Afro-pop to soul with his duo group Mafikizolo, Theo Kgosinkwe has now collaborated with DJ/producer Da Mogul to give the late Paul Ndlovu’s classic song Khombo Ra Mina an amapiano remake.



This collabo is part of the Gallo Remixed series celebrating 95 years of the music stable during which artists reimagine iconic hits from the yesteryear for this generation...