Theo adds magic touch to Paul Ndlovu classic
Khombo Ra Mina was Kgosinkwe’s undisputed song choice because of the passion Ndlovu exuded in Kgosinkwe’s eyes
From producing music that ranges from Afro-pop to soul with his duo group Mafikizolo, Theo Kgosinkwe has now collaborated with DJ/producer Da Mogul to give the late Paul Ndlovu’s classic song Khombo Ra Mina an amapiano remake.
This collabo is part of the Gallo Remixed series celebrating 95 years of the music stable during which artists reimagine iconic hits from the yesteryear for this generation...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.