Block hyenas from disaster relief funds
The government announced that it will set aside R1bn in disaster relief funds for flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal last week.
The move is much welcomed in the face of human devastation and a trail of destruction caused by torrential rain in that province in recent days. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.