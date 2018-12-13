Lynn Whitfield can’t get enough of SA

Veteran American actress Lynn Whitfield simply cannot get enough of award-winning local music group Mafikizolo.

Speaking to Sowetan at the weekend, the Greenleaf matriarch said she was a huge fan of Mafikizolo’s music and style that she stalks the Afro pop singers – Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza – on Instagram.

“I think their music is so happy. I love the team and how they roll together. They are not babies, they have been around and you can hear that,” Whitfield sang their praises.

“I’ve stalked them on Instagram and [I] love seeing how they dress. They are like the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell of South Africa.”

This is the third time Whitfield is visiting SA in just a year. Last year, she spent the festive season in the country.

The 65-year-old TV star has also grown fond of braaied meat paired with chakalaka and always finds the hottest shisanyama spot in every part of the country she visits.

“I’m a Louisiana person, so I love good and soulful food. I love your version of barbecue. So delicious.”

On Friday night, Whitfield partied the night away at Fourways’ popular bar and grill, Mash Braai House. Earlier this year, Whitfield rang in 2018 in style at Gugulethu’s hottest shisanyama hangout spot, Mzoli’s.