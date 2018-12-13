Lynn Whitfield can’t get enough of SA
Veteran American actress Lynn Whitfield simply cannot get enough of award-winning local music group Mafikizolo.
Speaking to Sowetan at the weekend, the Greenleaf matriarch said she was a huge fan of Mafikizolo’s music and style that she stalks the Afro pop singers – Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza – on Instagram.
“I think their music is so happy. I love the team and how they roll together. They are not babies, they have been around and you can hear that,” Whitfield sang their praises.
“I’ve stalked them on Instagram and [I] love seeing how they dress. They are like the Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell of South Africa.”
This is the third time Whitfield is visiting SA in just a year. Last year, she spent the festive season in the country.
The 65-year-old TV star has also grown fond of braaied meat paired with chakalaka and always finds the hottest shisanyama spot in every part of the country she visits.
“I’m a Louisiana person, so I love good and soulful food. I love your version of barbecue. So delicious.”
On Friday night, Whitfield partied the night away at Fourways’ popular bar and grill, Mash Braai House. Earlier this year, Whitfield rang in 2018 in style at Gugulethu’s hottest shisanyama hangout spot, Mzoli’s.
“The DJ at Mash, the beat was so good and I love how y’all dance. I love how you guys go down and keep the balance on one leg [vosho dance],” she said.
She continued: “I love the joy of going to Mzoli’s. Everybody is eating with a beer or two and smack-talking.”
Whitfield also confesses that she loves South African fashion, listing her favourite local labels as Rubicon, House of Ole and Rich Factory.
Throughout her tour promoting the second season of Greenleaf on etv, she donned Rubicon. “Ole is great. Last time I was here he painted what he called an African kimono. So everytime I step into the kimono it looks like I’m part of this painting.
“I love Rubicon because it is ladylike, yet relaxed enough. I’ve put a call into Rich Factory, so I’m going to go past their store.”
For the next week, Whitfield will be in Cape Town checking out the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa.
“I just want to meet painters, fashion designers and creative people,” she added.