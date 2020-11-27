Entertainment

Duo has fans spellbound

Blaq Diamond in league of rock stars

27 November 2020 - 09:16

Blaq Diamond are modern-day rock stars with their magnetic presence, surefire charisma and sense of mystique. 

That unmistakable rock-star energy first hit me like a lightning bolt when I watched them perform live on stage in the small town of Middelburg in Mpumalanga on a Saturday night with inclement weather...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X