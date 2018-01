Former child star Tumi Voster is ready for her big TV comeback.

Voster will smoulder in the new season of Tropika Island of Treasure starting next week Monday on SABC 3.

She will be joined by Brendan Peyper, Karabo Mogane, Khanya Mkangisa, Melinda Bam, Sbahle Mpisane and Nkosinathi 'Nay Maps' Maphalala.