Breakout star was down to his last R50 when he got his break
How The River carried Mthembu out of poverty
Thembinkosi Mthembu is a living example that you should never give up on your dreams no matter how tough it is.
The 26-year-old actor is the breakout star of season three of The River which concludes tonight on 1Magic. Season 4, which starts on Monday, promises to be pivotal for his bad boy character Mabutho as he faces off against Lindiwe (Sindi Dlathu)...
