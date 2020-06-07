Anga Makubalo responds to claims celebs endorse products they don’t even use

Anga Makubalo has weighed in on the misconception that celebs endorse products for the sake of it, without actually using some of the products themselves.

The star was recently unveiled as an ambassador alongside Minnie Dlamini, DJ Tira, Rouge, Boity, Nay Maps and Thando Thabethe for technology giant Huawei’s new campaign.

One follower had issues with the deal and asked, “Why do you use celebrities who are always showing off their iPhones? Why not get your loyal customers who actually use your brand to be brand ambassadors?”

Anga hit back at the suggestion, claiming he was a regular user of the phone and celebs were up to date with the products they endorsed.

“I only have Huawei so am I not a regular user? Yes celebrities get paid to be on campaigns but they are up to date with product knowledge. No posts about something they know nothing about in campaigns. Chill,” he said.