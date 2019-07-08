Nomzamo Mbatha, Thuso Mbedu & Nay Maps: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend
We just wrapped up one of the busiest weekends in South African show business, the Vodacom Durban July. While many flocked to the country’s party capital, Durban, others went further afield to soak up some sun. Here’s a glimpse of what your fave A-listers got up to this weekend.
The darling of South African entertainment, Nomzamo Mbatha missed out on the glitz and glam of the Durban July but it seems the starlet was having her own fun in La-La Land. She was hanging out with Beyonce’s makeup artist...does it get more glamorous than that?
While most celebrities flew to her home province, KwaZulu Natal, Thuso Mbedu went abroad to celebrate her birthday. The award-winning actress is soaking up some sun in Georgia. What better way to celebrate 28 trips around the sun than by chasing some in foreign land?! We stan a babe who treats herself to life.
Love Yourself.... 🔥 Head to @zerga_man and get 15% to 20% OFF using my Promo Code: NAY MAPS on any Suit you purchase... And Who knows, you might just get styled by Me...😉 #NM **How You Dress Yourself is Important Whether You Think So or Not** 💥 #Fashion #Style #MensFashion #Stylist #Icon #StyleIcon #Clothing #NMClothing #NayMapsClothing #Designer
Nay Maps was clearly part of the “siyahamba manje, siya eDurban!” brigade this weekend. The Uzalo actor looked dapper as usual at Africa’s biggest horseracing event.
While his peers were being the 'stars of Africa' at the Durban July, Cornet Mamabolo spent time adding light into children's lives. The Skeem Saam actor spent time at the community library he opened in his village.
It was beach day for Tia and her babies on Friday! The Real presenter also celebrated her 41st birthday this weekend and shared a heart warming message to her twin sister, Tamera.
🎆Independence Day 🎆 —————————— I am taken aback by how much Harlem, New York feels like home. It has an air of familiarity. The humidity, the melanin, the energy. I’m soaked in the feeling of it all. Grateful to have been able to open for and sing alongside the magical @julia_sarr for the sold out 2nd series of @salonafricana curated by the force that is usis’ Somi w/ another big sister,@yolizama at @theafricacenter these past two days. Being around big sisters and beautiful people has been so overwhelmingly empowering. I come undone to the truth of this moment. Flew on a plane alone but many were walking with me. S/O: @vuyosotashe, @nutmeglana, @marcurselli, @henny_withatwist, @thamidish, @keenan_tyler_oliphant, @benjaminjephta, @sarahblake.music for the moments and an open space ———— for the names that are plenty to mention💛 Today I’ll be immersed in a quiet excitement. A happy 4th of July! 📷: @visionquestnyc
Legendary hip-hop group The Fugees once sang “Some seek stardom, then they forget Harlem”. They clearly weren’t speaking about songstress Zoe Modiga, the Inganekwane singer who performed in New York this weekend.