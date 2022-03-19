'I refuse to accept that you are no longer here' — Siyanda Sesimani's mother pens her last goodbye

The mother continued speaking of their close relationship and recalled their last conversation two days before he passed away where he spoke of his career journey and future plans.

“I would sometimes forget that I was your mother. It never felt like that to me. We had the best brother and sister relationship, that's what I always loved about us. I know you loved me my boy. You loved me very much. You were a happy chap, a dreamer, a lover, very inquisitive, always hyper and made sure you get what you want. You were a sensitive with a very big heart. You were my boy, my only boy. My first experience in motherhood when I knew nothing. I even named you after my Afrikaans teacher's child,” read the letter.

“I would do anything to be given a chance so I take your place instead of you. Please God, all I wanted was a second chance. I pleaded with you God. I continuously begged you. And I believed you to please save his life just this one time. I want my boy to wake up from that bed. I would do anything to have you back right now. I never said goodbye on that Sunday, two days before that incident happened.

“I regret not being at home that next day on Monday when you came and I was at the gym, not knowing it would be my last chance. I don't know, I refuse to accept that you no longer here. That Sunday, was that your goodbye Siyanda? Telling me about your success, your future plans and your new gigs? Seeing you all grown up telling me about you started fasting and praying. Was that your goodbye Siyanda? When the young bury the old, time heals the pain and sorrow. When the process is reversed, the sorrow remains forever.”