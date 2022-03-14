Late actor Siyanda Sesimani spent weeks in a coma after home invasion

While tributes continue to pour in for The Estate actor Siyanda Sesimani, a candlelight memorial was held at his home on Sunday.

Siyanda, popularly known for his stint on Soul City, passed away on Friday after he succumbed to head injuries sustained when he was attacked in his home.

Actor Zola Hashatsi confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE.

He said the actor passed away after spending weeks in hospital in a coma after he was beaten to a pulp during a burglary at his home in Meredale on February 15.

Taking to his Instagram, Scandal actor Melusi Mbele shared a clip of the intimate memorial service held in honour of the 31 year-old.