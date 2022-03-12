'The Estate' actor Siyanda Sesimani has died
The Estate actor Siyanda Sesimani, popularly known for his stint on Soul City, has died.
Actor Zola Hashatsi confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying Siya died on Friday.
“It hurts me deeply. Imagine how his family feels and how his daughter feels. It just hurts,” he said.
Speaking on the cause of his death, Zola revealed that Siyanda had been in a coma since February 15, after he was injured in a house burglary.
Zola said Siya was due for a surgery on Monday with the hope that he would recover.
“There was a doctor outsourced to operate on his head on Monday, which was his birthday. He was in ICU but if he came back, he would have never been the same Siya that we knew before.” he said.
“I don't know if it was a burglary because it just feels personal. Our industry is filled with jealousy ... but I don't know. It's confusing. He was kind, soft, a gentle soul with few friends.”
Lamenting the death of his close friend, Zola took to his social media timeline with a tribute.
“The love you had for your daughter was commendable. You were a present Father. I pray I never find the people that did this to you coz I don't know what I will do. It's emotionally, mentally, physically draining to write RIP every week. I am NOT OK.” he wrote.
The love you had for your daughter was commendable. You were a present Father I pray I never find the people that did this to you coz I don't know what I will do. It's emotionally, mentally, physically draining to write RIP every week. I am NOT okay @siyasesimani #RIPSiyaSesimani pic.twitter.com/zy2VZYQvH1— Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) March 12, 2022
Whenever I got a haircut you would ask ukuthi entlek uyenza waar daai deng and then I introduced you to @fabuleux_hair_studio_ and you did not even wait for my cue you became a loyal supporter and family member. The whole team is devastated. @siyasesimani #RIPSiyaSesimani pic.twitter.com/NLJDqNJMW6— Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) March 12, 2022
