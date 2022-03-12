'The Estate' actor Siyanda Sesimani has died

The Estate actor Siyanda Sesimani, popularly known for his stint on Soul City, has died.

Actor Zola Hashatsi confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE, saying Siya died on Friday.

“It hurts me deeply. Imagine how his family feels and how his daughter feels. It just hurts,” he said.

Speaking on the cause of his death, Zola revealed that Siyanda had been in a coma since February 15, after he was injured in a house burglary.

Zola said Siya was due for a surgery on Monday with the hope that he would recover.

“There was a doctor outsourced to operate on his head on Monday, which was his birthday. He was in ICU but if he came back, he would have never been the same Siya that we knew before.” he said.

“I don't know if it was a burglary because it just feels personal. Our industry is filled with jealousy ... but I don't know. It's confusing. He was kind, soft, a gentle soul with few friends.”