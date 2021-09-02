Angelina Jolie wants kids to 'fight back' with new child rights book

"We spent a lot of time blocking those rights, so this book is to help the kids have a tool book to say 'these are your rights, these are things you need to question to see how far you, depending on your country and circumstance, are from accessing those rights, what are your obstacles, others that came before you and fought, ways you can fight'. So it's a handbook to fight back."

The mother-of-six said she put up the U.N convention in her home for her children, but was surprised to learn her own country, the United States, has not ratified it.

"That infuriated me and made me start to question what does that mean? So for each country, what is this idea of, you have the right to an education ... but then why is it so many children are out of school? Why is it the girls in Afghanistan are being harmed if they go?" she said.

HOW TO BE AN ACTIVIST

The book addresses identity, justice, education and protection from harm, among other issues. It provides guidance on becoming an activist, being safe and a glossary of terms and organisations.

"Through the book, you have to find your own path forward, because we are very concerned about the safety of children. We don't want children just running around screaming for their rights and putting themselves in danger," Jolie said.

The book is peppered with examples of powerful young voices from around the world, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, climate activist Greta Thunberg and 15-year-old Palestinian journalist Janna Jihad.