Graduates knock on police's door for job opportunities

Unemployment weighs on youth

When Lindiwe Nteo completed her second law degree in 2020, she thought her chances of finding employment had improved exponentially but has since realised that is not the case.



Nteo, 26, of Bophelong in the Vaal, finished matric in 2014 and did a BA Law degree at North West University. She then went on to do an LLB at the University of the Witwatersrand, which she completed in 2020...