Bikwa files counter assault case against Boity Thulo

Bikwa is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly throwing a glass at musician

“I have been through the most rough, emotional and difficult time the past few days regarding allegations against me of GBV”, reads the opening line in media personality Bujy Bikwa’s official statement as he finally broke his silence on charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm laid against him by musician Boity Thulo.



Bikwa is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for allegedly throwing a glass at Thulo, which resulted in two cuts on her lower lip and one just below her eye, during an argument at a Midrand hotel last week. The rapper had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance for treatment. ..